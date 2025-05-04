PHOTOS: Interior demolition continues at former Myriad Convention Center as exterior work nears

Interior demolition is underway at the former Myriad Convention Center as contractors prepare for the next phase of the project.

By: Graham Dowers

Interior demolition is underway at the former Myriad Convention Center as contractors prepare for the next phase of the project, which includes removing parts of the building’s exterior structure.

Current work is focused on clearing out the inside of the building. Crews are removing wall panels, insulation, wood trim, carpet, sheetrock, and fiberglass. Steel framing is also being taken down for recycling.

Interior Work Precedes Exterior Removal

City officials say visible changes to the outside of the building will come later. Before that, crews must clear combustible material inside the structure.

Photos released by the city show various parts of the interior stripped down, including hallways, meeting rooms, and skybridges. Ceilings and wall frames have been partially dismantled, and debris is being cleared.

Northwest Canopy Removal Begins Monday

Beginning Monday, May 5, the pedestrian canopy at the northwest corner of the building will be removed. This will be the first part of the exterior to come down.

A city-provided map outlines which sidewalks around the building are currently open and which are closed. Ramps at all four corners remain open for accessibility.

Traffic Flow Adjusted for Demolition Vehicles

Demolition trucks are entering the site from Ron Norick Boulevard on the west and exiting onto South EK Gaylord Boulevard on the east. This routing is intended to manage traffic near the site.

Interior work is expected to continue over the next several weeks. The city plans to issue weekly updates during this phase of the project.