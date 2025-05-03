Historic flooding in Oklahoma: Dozens rescued, communities damaged, and lives lost

A weeks-long stretch of unrelenting rain has brought historic flooding to Oklahoma, breaking rainfall records, sweeping away vehicles, damaging homes and schools, and taking multiple lives.

By: Graham Dowers, Jordan Fremstad

A weeks-long stretch of unrelenting rain has brought historic flooding to Oklahoma, breaking rainfall records, sweeping away vehicles, damaging homes and schools, and taking multiple lives. As April ended and May began, the state faced a natural disaster of significant scale, affecting nearly every corner of the state, from the Oklahoma City metro to smaller towns like Lexington, Pauls Valley, and Waurika.

Wettest April on Record Fuels Widespread Flooding

Oklahoma City recorded 12.5 inches of rain in April, the highest ever for the month and surpassing a 77-year-old record. Storms brought flash flooding to roads, schools, businesses, and neighborhoods. Water rescues became routine, and dozens of communities remain in recovery mode.

In the Oklahoma City metro, 139 flood-related emergency calls were logged in just a few days. In Lawton, the fire department reported over 60 rescue calls in a single day, and 73 citizens were saved from rising water.

Lives Lost in Tragic High-Water Incidents

Flooding proved deadly in multiple locations:

In Lincoln County, an 86-year-old woman drowned after her car was swept off the road. In Moore, two people were killed in a flash flood. Their car was later found fully submerged, highlighting the deceptive and dangerous nature of moving water. In Lawton, an 81-year-old man was found dead in his truck after floodwaters overtook it.

Emergency responders repeatedly urged residents to follow the motto: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Fire officials from Moore and Lawton stressed how little water it takes to move vehicles and called on the public not to underestimate floodwaters or bypass barricades.

Lexington Devastated by Repeated Floods

Lexington emerged as one of the hardest-hit towns. Flooding from both Chouteau Creek and the Canadian River triggered multiple evacuations. Entire neighborhoods north of Highway 39 were inundated, prompting emergency shelter operations at the Lexington Senior Center.

Mayor Mike Donovan said long-standing issues outside city limits have worsened the flooding and called for state intervention to address water flow obstructions downstream. Meanwhile, homes remain soaked, mold threats are rising, and local businesses in flood zones have closed their doors.

Infrastructure Washed Out Across Rural Oklahoma

Rural areas weren’t spared. In McClain County, a road near 250th Street and High Avenue was washed out. A local resident revealed that the water had carved a 15-foot-deep hole beneath the bridge. Fish were spotted swimming in the roadways, highlighting how far floodwaters had reached.

In Pauls Valley, residents stacked sandbags along creeks and watched the Washita River closely. While waters have temporarily receded, residents are bracing for more rainfall.

Schools and Events Disrupted

Multiple school districts were forced to cancel classes due to dangerous road conditions:

Flooding also forced the rescheduling of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s senior and kids' races, which were eventually held under better conditions later in the week.

Statewide Recovery and Continued Threat

Restoration crews have been working around the clock. Precision Restoration reported receiving over 230 calls for flood cleanup in just three days, including homes, basements, and small businesses.

Officials say a quick response is critical, warning that unattended water damage can lead to mold growth and more severe structural issues. Roadways remain washed out in at least 16 counties, and the true extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Oklahoma’s emergency leaders are urging residents to report damages to damage.ok.gov to help document losses and secure potential federal assistance.

Looking Ahead

While a brief reprieve from the rain is expected, forecasters warn that more storms could be on the horizon. Officials across Oklahoma stress that preparedness, caution, and community support are key as residents recover from one of the worst spring flooding events in recent memory.

If you’ve been affected by flooding, visit your local emergency management office or community relief center for assistance.

News 9 Multimedia Journalist Jordan Fremstad edited the video featured at the top of this article.

