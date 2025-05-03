Ruthie Richey named Miss Oklahoma Teen USA 2025, focuses on food insecurity

Ruthie Richey of Norman has been named Miss Oklahoma Teen USA 2025.

By: Graham Dowers

The University of Oklahoma student says the win comes after years of competing in the pageant system.

"I don't even remember being in my body in that moment. Let me tell you how excited I was," Richey said. "I've competed with the system for the last three years, and for the prior two year,s I was first runner up both years. That was so disheartening, but then coming to Oklahoma, I fell in love with Norman I fell in love with the state I can just tell that everyone here genuinely cares about everyone and that's why I'm so excited to be representing it now and I just can't even believe that I'm going to be at the Miss Teen USA stage."

Richey has selected food insecurity as her platform during her time as Miss Oklahoma Teen USA.

"Yes, so I'm from Memphis, which was one of the state capitals, or which was one of the capitals for food insecurity in the country. And then coming to Oklahoma, I was like, 'well, I thought, I was like, there's no way anyone in Oklahoma would be food insecure. I feel like all there are here are farms.' And then I came here, I've learned that one in four children actually go to bed hungry, which is so hurtful to hear, especially right now we're heading into summer and kids don't have the resources of school lunch that they would normally receive."

Richey says her goal is to support both young students and college students who are experiencing food insecurity.

"So learning about that, it's something that I really want to engage in. And so being a student this year at OU, food insecure students is really what I'm focusing on. So younger students, middle school, elementary age, just educating them about food insecurity, how they can get involved in their community, and just general volunteerism. And then with college age students, supporting them, helping them while they might be facing financial hardship while navigating school loans."

Richey recently attended the Oklahoma Farmers Public Market, where she shared information about food insecurity.

"Recently I went to the Oklahoma Farmer's Public Market and I handed out educational flyers on food insecurity, how you can get involved donating time, money or food and helping individuals because that's what we really need in Oklahoma. We need people to go out and support in different ways we can."

Richey will move on to compete at the Miss Teen USA pageant. The date has not yet been announced.

"So we don't know when for sure the date is, but until then I'm just going to be preparing. It's preparing for the interview competition, the evening gown competition, which I'm super excited about."

She says she will design a custom dress for the national pageant.

The competition will also include a fitness portion.

"And then it's the fitness competition as well. So just getting my gains in, going to the gym, and working out."

Richey says she has made balance a key focus during her year.

"And balance this year has really been a main priority for me and the Miss Oklahoma," Richey said. "Balancing our personal lives with the title and just handling and navigating the job, and with school and her work on top of that as well."