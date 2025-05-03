Restoration crews stretched thin as record rainfall floods homes and businesses

Restoration crews like Nickolas Sloane's at Precision Restoration say they are overwhelmed by calls for help from all over the state.

By: Tevis Hillis

For the last week, it’s been all about staying weather-aware, and Precision Restoration workers say they’re being pulled in every direction.

They say their typical busy season is winter, but it’s extended well into spring this year.

Nickolas Sloane with Precision Restoration is one of the many out responding to urgent calls across the metro.

“We have had over 230 calls in the past 3 days for water mitigation services throughout the Oklahoma City metro area,” said Nickolas Sloane, Precision Restoration

Record-breaking rainfall has caused water to seep into homes and businesses across Oklahoma.

“We have a lot of basements flooding out, we have businesses flooding out. We are taking them as they come. Our biggest goal is to keep people in business and keep houses livable,” said Sloane

While based in Oklahoma City, Sloane and his crews are now deployed statewide.

In Waurika, Emergency Management reports nearly 40 homes impacted. Floodwaters reached downtown buildings, including fire and police departments, city hall, and more.

In Lawton, the fire chief says they’ve responded to hundreds of flooding calls.

Across the state, roads in 16 counties remain washed out or closed.

Sloane says quick action is key to protecting your property.

“Water degrades material very quickly. That is why an emergency response is so important,” said Sloane. “You sit on water damage for a week or so and see mold growth, which is a secondary damage that is something insurance takes note of.”

Beyond the property damage, the human toll is sobering. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management says seven people have died from flooding-related incidents.

Residents are encouraged to report any damage to their property at damage.ok.gov.