Jed Castles' Saturday morning forecast

Meteorologist Jed Castles is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your Saturday morning forecast.

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 8:43 am

By: Jed Castles


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Meteorologist Jed Castles is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your Saturday morning forecast.
Jed Castles
Jed Castles

Jed Castles, a proud fourth-generation Oklahoman, has been delivering forecasts on News 9 since 1996. You can catch him on weekend mornings and in the field during severe weather as a News 9 Field Meteorologist.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 3rd, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025