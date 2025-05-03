Weekend closure to impact southbound I-35 in northeast OKC

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 8:25 am
Drivers in northeast Oklahoma City should plan for major traffic disruptions this weekend as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closes a stretch of southbound I-35 for construction.
All southbound lanes of I-35 between Wilshire Boulevard and Northeast 50th Street will be closed beginning Saturday morning. The closure is expected to remain in place until 6 a.m. Monday.
ODOT officials are encouraging drivers to use westbound I-44 as a detour. While they acknowledge the closure may cause short-term traffic headaches, they say the approach will ultimately reduce long-term disruptions.
“By closing down all lanes of southbound I-35, we’re able to save drivers long-term impact,” Bryce Boyer, a spokesperson for ODOT said. “If we didn’t do this weekend closure, we’d be looking at multiple weeks of potentially narrowing southbound I-35 to one lane.”
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for weekend travel. Updates on the closure and detours can be found on ODOT's website.
May 6th, 2025
May 6th, 2025