Weekend closure to impact southbound I-35 in northeast OKC

Drivers in northeast Oklahoma City should plan for major traffic disruptions this weekend as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closes a stretch of southbound I-35 for construction.

By: Graham Dowers

All southbound lanes of I-35 between Wilshire Boulevard and Northeast 50th Street will be closed beginning Saturday morning. The closure is expected to remain in place until 6 a.m. Monday.

ODOT officials are encouraging drivers to use westbound I-44 as a detour. While they acknowledge the closure may cause short-term traffic headaches, they say the approach will ultimately reduce long-term disruptions.

“By closing down all lanes of southbound I-35, we’re able to save drivers long-term impact,” Bryce Boyer, a spokesperson for ODOT said. “If we didn’t do this weekend closure, we’d be looking at multiple weeks of potentially narrowing southbound I-35 to one lane.”

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for weekend travel. Updates on the closure and detours can be found on ODOT's website.