The Hot Seat: Mental Health budget in flux
In this edition of The Hot Seat, Scott Mitchell is joined by Sen. Paul Rosino, Health and Human Services Chair, to talk about the recent Department of Mental Health budgeting issues that have plagued the agency in these recent months.
Friday, May 2nd 2025, 10:31 pm
By:
Scott Mitchell,
Victor Pozadas
WASHINGTON, D.C. -
Mental Health Services Investigation and Budget Issues
- There is ongoing frustrations with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health, particularly regarding their budgeting and financial management. Senator Bowers expressed concern that the department lacks staff who fully understand the depth of their budget issues
- Multiple investigations (by the governor, state auditor, LOFT, and the House) into the Department of Mental Health are underway, but all are arriving at similar conclusions: There is confusion and a lack of clarity within the department's finance division.
- Providers were initially told their rates would be cut, then that decision was reversed, causing confusion and concern about service continuity.
- The department has presented varying figures for supplemental funding needs, ranging from $96 million to $6.2 million, leading to skepticism about whether additional funds are actually needed or if the issue is simply poor financial tracking.
Legislative and Budget Process
- Despite confusion within the Department of Mental Health, Senate and House appropriations leaders reportedly have a clear understanding of the overall budget situation
- The Senate aims to keep spending flat and avoid depleting state savings, a position made possible by difficult fiscal decisions (including tax increases) made in 2018.
- The next few weeks are expected to involve political maneuvering ("gamesmanship") among the governor, House, and Senate, but Senator Bowers is confident a good budget will be finalized by the end of the session
Progress on Disability Services
- Significant progress has been made in reducing the waiting list for services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Oklahoma. The wait time, once up to 13 years, has been dramatically reduced due to targeted investments and provider rate increases.
- Oklahoma's approach to addressing the waiting list is now being studied by other states as a model.
Veterans’ Mental Health Initiatives
- The state has established two Cohen Veterans Network centers (in Lawton and South Oklahoma City) through a public-private partnership. These centers provide mental health services not only to post-9/11 veterans but also to their families, including children, grandchildren, and parents.
Public Health Trends
- Smoking rates in Oklahoma have declined, as evidenced by a $9 million shortfall in tobacco tax revenue, though vaping and other unhealthy behaviors remain concerns.
- The shift to managed care in Oklahoma's health system is intended to improve primary care access and outcomes. Managed care companies are required to allocate at least 11% of spending to primary care.
Major Funding Requests and Projects
- There is a significant funding request ($250 million) for expanding the cardiac hospital for children at OSU, including restarting transplants. The legislature is still evaluating whether sufficient funds are available to support this request
Overall Tone and Outlook
- The discussion highlighted ongoing challenges in agency transparency and communication, but also pointed to real progress in disability services and veterans’ mental health. The legislative leadership is focused on fiscal responsibility while maintaining essential services, with optimism about resolving budget negotiations in the coming weeks