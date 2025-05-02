OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark announces opening date for outdoor waterpark

OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark announces the official opening date of OKANA Beach, the outdoor waterpark

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 4:58 pm

By: Brandon Coons


OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark announced the official opening date of its outdoor waterpark, OKANA Beach.

It will open on Saturday, May 17 for hotel guests and then it will be open the next Saturday, May 24 to the public, according to resort officials.

The waterpark features exhilarating slides, race down ziplines, a sandy beach, an adults-only swim-up bar and a big screen.

Day passes are available for the public on Okana’s website.

Passes are sold out for the public opening May 24, but they’re still available for Sunday, May 25 for $69.99.
