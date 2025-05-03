Free comic books: How two brothers fight illiteracy and keep their mother's legacy alive

Brothers open Super Comic Bros. on Free Comic Book Day, launching the D'Andrea Reading Initiative to help Oklahoma students improve literacy.

By: Victor Pozadas

The first Saturday in May is Free Comic Book Day, which marks a national day of celebrating the pretty nerdy hobby that we all know and love. With mainstream blockbusters and convention fandoms that have blown up in the past few decades, there are still those conserving and spreading the word on the medium's most basic form while making it a point to give back.

Nathan and Chris D'Andrea have been active collectors and readers since the day they could hold a comic. They've been working at opening a store for years, and this weekend marks a big step in their journey.

The Super Comic Bros. brick and mortar store will open its doors on May 3rd, and with it, begin their D'Andrea Reading Initiative to help fight student illiteracy rates.

According to the National Literacy Institute, the United States ranks 39th in literacy when compared to the rest of the world. Approximately 40% of students across the nation cannot read at a basic level, and Oklahoma ranks 29th in the nation according to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

The brothers have set up comic donation bins all over town, with the hopes of a huge comic giveaway in October. They aim to give away 5,000 comics to students and foster a love for reading.

“Our schools and libraries need all the support they can get to inspire kids to read,” Nathan said. “We believe it's our responsibility, as Oklahomans, to do what we can to help raise reading levels in Oklahoma City. Comics are a great way to capture kids’ imaginations and get them excited about reading.”

In memory of their mother and grandmother, who were avid readers as well, the Super Comic Giveaway will be held in collaboration with the Metropolitan Library System, Almonte Library and Southern Oaks Library.

“We wanted to do something that would honor them and carry on their legacy,” said Chris. “They always encouraged us to keep reading, no matter what, and it’s that same spirit we want to pass on to the next generation.”

The official Super Comic Bros. store will have a weekend long celebration for their grand opening at 2531 NW 23rd Street, Suite 100 starting at 11 a.m., and encourage people to get together and get connected as they continue with their campaign.

“We believe that when our system is struggling to educate students, it’s up to us, as a community, to pitch in and make a difference,” said Nathan. “That’s what this initiative is all about—helping our kids develop the skills they need for a bright future.”

You can contribute to the D'Andrea Reading Initiative by heading to their official GoFundMe site.