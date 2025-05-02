4 arrested in Oklahoma City black market marijuana investigation

An investigation into illegal marijuana leads to four arrests on Thursday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says.

By: Christian Hans

Four people were arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into the trafficking of black market marijuana, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

OBN says the four suspects were allegedly attempting to buy and traffic 100 pounds of black market marijuana in Oklahoma City.

After a short pursuit, OBN says the suspects crashed their vehicle and ran on foot.

All were eventually taken into custody, including a suspect who got stuck when he tried to hide from agents in a storm drain.