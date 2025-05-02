Oklahoma Ethics Commission reaches settlement with State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 9:24 am
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission reached a settlement with State Superintendent Ryan Walters over alleged campaign finance rule violations.
Superintendent Walters will have to pay over $18,000 in penalties and attorney fees.
Walters also settled a separate investigation earlier this year over his social media posts.
