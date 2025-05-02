Oklahoma Ethics Commission reaches settlement with State Superintendent Ryan Walters

State Superintendent Ryan Walters settles with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, agreeing to pay $18,000 over alleged campaign finance rule violations.

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 9:24 am

By: Christian Hans


The Oklahoma Ethics Commission reached a settlement with State Superintendent Ryan Walters over alleged campaign finance rule violations.

Superintendent Walters will have to pay over $18,000 in penalties and attorney fees.

Walters also settled a separate investigation earlier this year over his social media posts.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

