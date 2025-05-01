OKC Thunder announces Round 2 tickets raffle

Support Oklahoma's youth and win club level Thunder playoff tickets in exciting charity raffle. Enjoy a unique early-access experience to game warmups.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced a public raffle giveaway for tickets to round 2 of the NBA playoffs starting next week.

As our opposing team is yet to be announced, the hype is already building as the Thunder set to continue their winning streak on their way to the Western Conference final.

OKC Thunder Vice President of Community Engagement Erin Oldfield shares how the raffle is open to everyone, and the funds will be going to a good cause.

"Win big for a good cause," she said. "Supporting the Thunder Community Foundation, the city is electric right now. And to give one person four tickets to game two [of round 2] with a special experience."

What makes the tickets special are the extra goodies that come with them. They're Club level seats, with access to the Paycom Center 30 minutes before the doors are even open to the public.

"They're going to get to watch the players warm up," Oldfield said. "It's a super cool experience to get really close, hear their sneakers squeaking on the floor and up close, you get to see how big they are."

The raffle tickets start at $5, which support the Thunder Community Foundation, which gives back to kids across the state. In a partnership with OG&E, the company will be matching $15,000 of the raffle earnings to contribute to the foundation as well.

Head to the official Thunder raffle site to pitch in and have a chance to win 4 OKC Thunder tickets.