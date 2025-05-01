Boom Town Creamery opens Downtown Oklahoma City location

Local ice cream shop Boom Town Creamery officially opens its 4th location in the metro in Downtown OKC.

By: Brandon Coons

-

Boom Town Creamery officially opened its fourth metro location Thursday afternoon.

The new location is at the Skirvin Hotel near Park Avenue and North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Oklahoma City.

It’s open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Boom Town Creamery says its mission is to "create unforgettable, craveable and creative ice cream" with 24 flavors that include 4 limited seasonal flavors and 4 non-dairy options.

Angela Muir, CEO and founder of Boom Town Creamery, says Everything at the shop is made in-house.

Other metro Boom Town Creamery locations include the original location at 605 Northwest 23rd Street in Oklahoma City, plus a location in Edmond at 17 East 5th Street Suite 101, and there’s also a location at 10740 South May Avenue #116 in OKC.