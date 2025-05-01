OKC Memorial Kids and Senior Marathon kick off in Scissortail Park

The Oklahoma City Memorial Kids and Senior Marathon kicked off in lower Scissortail Park Thursday afternoon.

By: Destini Pittman, Elizabeth Fitz

The Oklahoma City Memorial Kids and Senior Marathon kicked off Thursday afternoon in lower Scissortail Park after being rescheduled due to weather.

The races, originally set for the last Saturday of April, were postponed because of severe weather concerns.

News 9's Elizabeth Fitz is at Scissortail Park, where participants are completing the final leg of their races.

Both the kids and seniors log 25 miles starting in January, finishing the final 1.2 miles on race day.

The Senior Marathon began at 3 p.m.

The kids race at 4 p.m. and drew hundreds of participants.