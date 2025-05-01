Blanchard residents trapped by roadway washed out due to heavy rainfall

News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter is in Blanchard after intense rainfall washed out a roadway, trapping several residents in the area.

By: Christian Hans

After intense periods of rainfall pelted Oklahoma for multiple days this past week, several roadways received extensive damage, with some even being washed out from underneath.

In southwest Blanchard, County Road 1322 was washed out just west of County Street 2990, isolating several households who rely on the road to leave their neighborhood.

News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter traveled to Blanchard for the latest on the damage.

It is unknown how long it will take for the roadway repairs to be completed