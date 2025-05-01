Amberly's Magical Bookshelf brings royalty to Norman Bakery

Join Byrdie's Bakery for a magical event in Norman this Saturday, where Amberly's Magical Bookshelf offers free books and toys for children. Meet Cinderella, enjoy story time, and treat yourself to special crafts.

Thursday, May 1st 2025, 11:21 am

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas


NORMAN, Okla. -

Everyone deserves a chance when it comes to giving back, even kids can do their part. In today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Addie Crawford is joined by Amberly Shroyer, who will be playing the part of Cinderella, as they talk about a magical event happening in Norman this weekend.

Byrdie's Bakery & Gourmet Kitchen will host Amberly's Magical Bookshelf Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in an event that will benefit kids who are in need of books or toys.

"I have a bookshelf and food, and I stock it with toys and books," Shroyer said. "[Kids] can take the toys and books for free."

Amberly was excited to share her charity with everyone, and this event will facilitate giving out books and toys to more kids in the Norman area.

"You will be greeted by Cinderella, there will be photos, there will be a story and a treat and there will be a special craft," Shroyer said.

The Bakery has setup a ticket page for people interested in attending.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Addie has a passion for storytelling and loves to meet new people in the Oklahoma City community. She joined the News 9 morning team in January of 2023 after interning and reporting part-time while studying at the University of Oklahoma.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 1st, 2025

May 2nd, 2025

April 25th, 2025

April 23rd, 2025

Top Headlines

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025