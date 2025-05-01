Amberly's Magical Bookshelf brings royalty to Norman Bakery

Join Byrdie's Bakery for a magical event in Norman this Saturday, where Amberly's Magical Bookshelf offers free books and toys for children. Meet Cinderella, enjoy story time, and treat yourself to special crafts.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

-

Everyone deserves a chance when it comes to giving back, even kids can do their part. In today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Addie Crawford is joined by Amberly Shroyer, who will be playing the part of Cinderella, as they talk about a magical event happening in Norman this weekend.

Byrdie's Bakery & Gourmet Kitchen will host Amberly's Magical Bookshelf Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in an event that will benefit kids who are in need of books or toys.

"I have a bookshelf and food, and I stock it with toys and books," Shroyer said. "[Kids] can take the toys and books for free."

Amberly was excited to share her charity with everyone, and this event will facilitate giving out books and toys to more kids in the Norman area.

"You will be greeted by Cinderella, there will be photos, there will be a story and a treat and there will be a special craft," Shroyer said.

The Bakery has setup a ticket page for people interested in attending.