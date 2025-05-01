OKC Memorial Marathon: Kids and senior races start today

Kids and seniors run to remember—rain-delayed Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon races kick off at Lower Scissortail Park today at 3 p.m. honoring the memories of the Murrah bombing victims.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon isn't over yet. The organization announced a rescheduling of the Saturday kids and senior marathon after weather caused delays and ultimately canceled the events to protect the safety of participants.

The Senior Marathon will begin at Lower Scissortail Park at 3 p.m., and the Kids Marathon will be taking off an hour later at 4 p.m. in the same area.

After over 26,000 runners took to the streets Sunday to compete in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, the kids and seniors finally get their chance to shine in Thursday's events.

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum CEO and Race Director Kari Watkins spoke on the importance of having everyone included in the weekend-long events, even though Saturday didn't pan out the way everyone hoped. Having the 5k rescheduled to Sunday, the organization decided to push the date for the senior and kids races until today.

"We had too many to add a couple of more races, and you can only keep roads closed for so long," Watkins said. "Today is the day seniors come out at 3, the kids come down at 4."

Thursday's weather is a stark contrast to what we saw Saturday, with heavy rain and uncertainty of lightning posing a clear hazard for runners who were eager to be part of the event. Watkins assures the parking, weather, and fun will be at it's best for the new race times.

"I think it'll be a fun afternoon. Beautiful afternoon," Watkins said. "Weather has not been our friend, it's April in Oklahoma, and that's one of the things we live with. I think we've done the very best we can do to make sure we highlight those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever."

With the school year close to wrapping up for kids and seniors who wanted their chance to honor victims of the Murrah bombing, the Memorial Marathon has fought to give everyone a chance to run to remember.

"For a lot of the kids, because it's the final month of school and there's testing. Some of them have chosen to do the last 1.2 [miles] at their school. We've sent medals and they're having the fun," Watkins said. "For seniors, these are folks who lived the story, lived through the event. We're hoping they'd come out and pack the park."

Watkins made it a point to highlight the staff and everyone who helped the event be what it is, and make it flexible for the people who care for it the most.

"I'm so proud of our staff and just their tenacity, and just keeping in and working," Watkins said. "Making sure that everything we do, we remember why we're here. Keeping that story alive for those 168 families, for the survivors, for those first responders is our number one goal.

The OKC Memorial Marathon Kids and Senior events will begin today at 3 p.m. with the seniors and continue at 4 p.m. for the kids, all happening at Lower Scissortail Park.

Head to the official OKC Memorial Marathon website for maps and details of the event.