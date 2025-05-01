Downtown Edmond gears up for 47th annual arts festival

Organizers are getting ready for the 47th annual Downtown Edmond Arts Festival, featuring 159 artists from across the US. Experience art, pottery, music and more this weekend.

By: Colby Thelen

-

The City of Edmond prepares for the start of the 47th annual Edmond Arts Festival.

Starting on Friday, artists from across the country will showcase their work in several fields, including oil and acrylic paint, watercolor, jewelry, pottery, and photography.

This year, the festival will include 159 artists, with 66 coming from 16 different states outside of Oklahoma.

"This event not only showcases incredible art but also helps promote the unique businesses of Downtown Edmond,” said Michelle Schaefer, Arts Festival co-chair.

The festival is sponsored by the Downtown Edmond Business Association and will also feature live music, food trucks and family entertainment.

For kids, there will be games, magic tricks, balloon animals and face painting. Characters, including Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," will also make special appearances.

The festival runs from Friday through Sunday, and shuttle buses will take visitors from the parking lot at 1st and University on the University of Central Oklahoma's campus every 15 minutes.

The buses will run Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can learn more at www.downtownedmondok.com