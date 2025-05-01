The After: A taste of Norman Music Fest

It's a wrap on NMF 25, let's look back on a few acts who performed this year that are putting Oklahoma on the map.

By: Victor Pozadas

Over 15 years of celebrating art and music took place in Norman last weekend. With the conclusion of Norman Music Fest, let's take a dive into the experience and the caliber of acts that made their way onto the stage this year.

This story includes before and after photography of the bands featured in this piece, here's a slideshow of all the images.

Leah Handy and Samuel Morrison aka Squid had their festival fits walking around downtown Norman Friday, and couldn't be happier with the nice weather and good vibes.

This was Handy's first time at the fest, so she was excited to see what Oklahomans could bring to the table. "It's been so fun and chill. I've been living in Edmond and had no idea how cool Norman was this time of year," she said.

This was Squid's third time at the fest, and as an avid photographer, he understands the importance of supporting the local scene.

"Art supports art," he said. "I shot so many artists here, and with all the stages and venues it's sometimes hard to keep up."

Norman Music Fest is loaded with indoor and outdoor stages for local and national artists to perform. With 4 outdoor stages and close to 10 indoor venues and partners, you can hear the music coming from every corner of the Oklahoma staple.

"We got lucky today with the weather," Squid said. "It's nice knowing nothing can stop the music."

Handy and Morrison hovered around the West Stage waiting for the next act to perform, who happened to be a local band who goes by Coat.

Coat is an indie psych-rock/pop outfit established in 2022 after lead singer Hannah Edmondson found her bandmates for the project. Their easygoing sound made for a chill set, filled with songs they've released over the past few years. Their debut EP dropped on February 9, 2024.

With engaging peaks and valleys in their songwriting and structures, anyone can tell that Coat has a lot going on.

"In a way, I think we feel we're just getting started and Norman Music Fest came at a time when things are really starting to fall into place for us," said Coat guitarist and manager Riley Joseph.

The members of Coat have been coming to Norman Music Fest for over 15 years, either enjoying themselves in the crowd or performing with other bands. Joseph said playing with Coat felt different this year.

"Being a part of NMF is really special to us," he said. "We're grateful to perform at a free music festival that can pull so many great acts and provide entertainment to thousands. We can't wait to see what they have in store next year."

Catching them after the show, the band said they were satisfied with their set, and are excited to share more music coming down the pipeline later this year.

"We actually just got back from a writing retreat where we essentially put together our debut album," Joseph said. "We just won a residency where we're getting our album recorded and mastered for free (shout out SixTwelve!) so we're in the process of scheduling those sessions now. We should have our first full-length record recorded by fall."

You can find their catalog on Spotify.

A prolific Ponca/Pawnee/Hidatsa singer-songwriter living in Norman, has been in the game since he was seven when we picked up a guitar and started playing at churches. Finding his sound and refining his guitar skills led him to participate in Season 25 of 'The Voice'. His Norman set featured covers and original tracks that spanned decades of crooners and acoustic medleys.

"I've been playing a lot out of state recently, It feels good to be back home," he said.

"I’ve been blessed to be taking my music on the road and stay musically busy, since being Featured on NBC’s The Voice last march," he said. "So making it back and performing for Norman Music Festival has been a goal of mine and I’m so happy to have had the opportunity."

Harvey draws inspiration from the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan, with a dash of Elvis and The Police in his performance and writing. The aura was strong during his set.

"I’ll always be grateful to simply have a space to be heard and an audience that wants to give the energy right back. That’s what I got from this performance," he said. "The people were locked in with what the band was doing and I’ll always be thankful to anyone who walked by, stopped in, and listened."

Packed with charisma and swagger, AJ Harvey closed his packed set on the West Stage with a faithful cover of 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac and plans to continue playing shows in Oklahoma and across the region.

He has upcoming shows on May 3 at the Blue Note and May 30 up in Wichita, Kansas at The Brickyard.

Check his socials for dates on his upcoming shows.

A Latin-pop act with a lot to say, Oklahoma native Lincka has been making waves with her music in the region, and grabbing attention on a national level with her song Gardenias being featured in NPR Music, and even performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. She performed this year inside the Opolis venue.

"This year i really wanted to perform in a more intimate setting to feel the energy of my fans up close and personal," Lincka said. "I wanted to be seen for what I am as an artist and person."

The Opolis hit capacity for her performance, capturing the energy and intimacy she was looking for in this year's Norman Music Fest performance.

"It’s helped me compare my evolution every year in a way that was actually unintentional," she said. "I hadn’t realized that NMF has been documenting where I am in my journey year after year. It is something I am so grateful for."

Her expectations were exceeded with her set at the Opolis, dancing and singing the night away to a packed crowd. She said she's already planning ahead and looking forward to what's to come.

"This Summer I plan on releasing new music," she said. "I am having the most fun I’ve ever had writing these tracks and I can’t wait to share it with the world. And next year's Norman Music Fest? Main Stage, baby."

An Americana/Folk darling, Oklahoma native Ken Pomeroy has a profile that has risen exponentially as she's grown into her own. Being featured in the 'Twisters' soundtrack has opened doors and venues throughout the country for her, leading the way for her new full-length record release 'Cruel Joke', coming out May 16.

Her set began with a hush across the stage. Pomeroy's acoustic sound lends itself to a more intimate listening experience, even being outdoors, the crowd was respectful and paid full attention. The West Stage was packed with fans who were ready to take it all in.

After her set, she seemed overwhelmed with the support and taking it all in but she still made time to say hi to fans. Old friends yelled from across the fence behind the stage to congratulate her as she walked to greet a young girl, no older than 10 or 11 years old, and talk about anything the kid wanted to talk about.

It's a small gesture, but it's something that little girl will remember for a very long time, and who knows, maybe Pomeroy's music will inspire her to pick up a guitar and sing one day as well.