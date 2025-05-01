Rescheduled OKC Memorial Marathon races to proceed Thursday

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon's senior and kids' races will continue on Thursday after being rescheduled due to weather.

By: Christian Hans

The events were moved after getting rained out on Saturday.

The Senior marathon will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the kids marathon at 4 p.m. in Lower Scissortail Park.

News 9 will emcee the events and cover them from start to finish.