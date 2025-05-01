Rescheduled OKC Memorial Marathon races to proceed Thursday

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon's senior and kids' races will continue on Thursday after being rescheduled due to weather.

Thursday, May 1st 2025, 5:41 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon's senior and kids' races will continue on Thursday after being rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The events were moved after getting rained out on Saturday.

RELATED: OKC Marathon: Senior, kids races rescheduled for Thursday following weekend storms

The Senior marathon will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the kids marathon at 4 p.m. in Lower Scissortail Park.

News 9 will emcee the events and cover them from start to finish.
