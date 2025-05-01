Prague woman dies after car swept away in high water

An 86-year-old woman died Wednesday after her car was swept away by high water, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Destini Pittman

An 86-year-old woman died Wednesday after her car was swept away by high water, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says Eileen Sanders, from Prague, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Prague Fire Department. Her body was transported to the Oklahoma City office of the state Medical Examiner.

Both Sanders and her passenger, Jackie Lee, 58, of Prague, were able to exit the vehicle. But Sanders went under the surface of the water and did not resurface. Lee was rescued by authorities.

Lee was transported to the hospital, where she was treated and released.