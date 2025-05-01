Storm surge swamps metro fire crews with weather-related emergencies

Metro fire crews had a busy day on Wednesday responding to weather-related emergencies, Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Metro fire crews had a busy day on Wednesday responding to weather-related emergencies, the Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9.

Since Saturday, OKCFD said it has responded to 139 vehicle accidents and water assist calls.

"We did respond on quite a few car accidents across the city did and see an increase in those due to the heavy rainfall,” said OKCFD Public Information Officer Scott Douglas. “Nothing we’re not prepared for.”

The department said vehicles became stranded after driving into high water not realizing its depth.

“So, we’ve assisted a lot of people out of vehicles,” he explained.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department also responded to a house fire caused by a lightning strike near SE 89th and Sunny Lane Rd.

Crews said that the house was a total loss.

"We did the best we could to contain the flames from the outside and then worked our way inside once it was deemed safe."

Douglas said the occupants of the home suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and a sprained ankle.

That call, like many others, was a mutual aid call, where departments cross city boundaries to assist each other.

"When weather hits like this — flooding — Mother Nature brings destruction across the city. The city boundaries really don't exist. We cross over to other people/cities and other people oftentimes cross over to ours," said Douglas.

The fire department reminded people to stay weather aware, adding that it can take six to twelve inches of water for a car or person to be swept away.