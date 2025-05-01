Water main repair to close Kilpatrick off-ramp, part of Memorial Road Thursday

The eastbound off-ramp from the Kilpatrick Turnpike/Interstate 344 at Western Avenue will close to through traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, so Oklahoma City Line Maintenance crews can repair a leaking 12-inch water main, according to the City of Oklahoma City.

By: Destini Pittman

The eastbound lanes of Memorial Road from Pawnee Drive to North Western Avenue will be closed.

Emergency vehicles headed to the St. Anthony Healthplex at Memorial and Western will still be able to access the complex from Memorial Road, officials said.

Crews expect the water main to be repaired by 7 p.m. Thursday. However, some street closures will remain in place until road restoration is complete. A timeline for that work has not been determined.

No disruption to water service is expected.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time.











