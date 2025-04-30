OKC city crews assess metro flooding damage

The Oklahoma City metro saw 12.5 inches of rain in April, making it the wettest April on record and shattering a record of 11.91 inches set in 1947. City crews are now assessing damage left behind from flash flooding.

By: Cameron Joiner

-

Oklahoma City recorded 12.5 inches of rain in April, making it the wettest April on record and breaking a 77-year-old mark set in 1947.

Record-setting rain

The Oklahoma City metro saw 12.5 inches of rain in April, making it the wettest April on record and shattering a record of 11.91 inches set in 1947.

Flash flooding happened across all parts of the metro this week, with standing water making some roads impassable at times.

In just the last two days, Oklahoma City saw more than three inches of rain, and more than five inches fell south of the metro.

Flooding also forced emergency crews to execute water rescues in several parts of the state.

Assessing the damage

After the waters recede, city crews begin focusing on the damage left behind.

Washed-out roads, erosion, and potholes are a major concern.

"When this weather happens, there's going to be possible extra potholes. We're going to go out and fill those, everybody can call in and let us know where we can go," Shannon Cox, Public Information Officer for the City of Oklahoma City’s Public Works Department, said.

Cox said street crews are already out repairing potholes across the metro and said they welcome input from the public.

How can you help?

“Extra eyes and ears for us is always appreciated. We do handle 621 square miles so it's a lot for us to do. If they can help us and let us know exactly where it is, we'll get there," Cox said.

You can contact the city to report potholes by calling 405-297-2535.