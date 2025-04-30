Oklahoma tragedy prompts changes to accessory to murder law

Oklahoma is getting close to changing a law that would keep those involved in a murder in prison longer. Learn how Lauria and Ashley's Law strives for prolonged prison terms.

By: Amanda Taylor

-

Keeping those involved in a murder in prison longer: How Oklahoma is hoping to hold everyone accountable.

This fight has been years in the making; now, legislation to strengthen Oklahoma’s “accessory to murder” laws is getting close to the finish line. Lauria and Ashley’s law is named after two Oklahoma girls who were kidnapped, tortured, raped and killed on New Year’s Eve 1999. The bodies of 16-year-old Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were never found.

Ronnie Busick was convicted of accessory to murder in the girl’s disappearance. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but only served one year because of credits for time served and good behavior.

“I made a promise to the families of these two girls that I would seek better justice on their behalf," Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, said.

Bashore authored the bill, which, on April 30, passed the Senate with a vote of 38-5. Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, carried the bill in that chamber.

House Bill 1001 (Lauria and Ashley’s law) will now move back to the House for a final vote before going to the Governor’s desk.