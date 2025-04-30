SoonerSelect Open Enrollment for members begins May 1

Open enrollment begins May 1 for SoonerSelect members. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority shares what members need to know.

By: Brandon Coons

-

Open enrollment begins Thursday, May 1 for SoonerSelect members.

Members can participate in open enrollment by staying in their current health and dental plans or make a change, according to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. To do so members can login to their SoonerCare Member Portal online or call the SoonerCare helpline at 800-987-7767, option 5

The OHCA says SoonerSelect health plans include Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma, Humana Healthy Horizons in Oklahoma and Oklahoma Complete Health.

SoonerSelect dental plans are DentaQuest and Liberty Dental Plan.

Members may change their health and dental plans through June 13.

The OHCA says to contact the SoonerCare helpline or visit the OHCA Sooner Select website for any questions.