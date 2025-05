Mustang Mayor Brian Grider steps down — read his full resignation letter

By: Destini Pittman

Brian Grider has resigned as the Mayor of the City of Mustang, the city announced Friday.

In his resignation letter, Grider said,

"I take this action out of respect for the community I love and so as to not be a distraction to the day-to-day operation of the City and its employees.

The city says it is required to hold a special election to fill his spot.

The full resignation letter can be read below: