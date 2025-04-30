Oklahoma lawmakers divided over religious charter school case after Supreme Court hearing

As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the future of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, Oklahoma lawmakers remain sharply divided on whether taxpayer dollars should fund religious charter schools.

By: Haley Hetrick, Graham Dowers

Following oral arguments in the closely watched case, House Minority Leader Rep. Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) expressed concern over the potential implications for Oklahoma's public education system and its students.

Munson: "Public Dollars Belong in Public Schools"

Rep. Munson, who has recently announced her run for Governor in the coming election, criticized efforts to publicly fund religious charter schools, warning that such decisions could undermine public education and violate core constitutional principles.

"I'm afraid for what's in store for our public education system," Munson said. "I'm worried for our kids, and I'm worried for our families."

Munson emphasized that over 90% of Oklahoma's students attend public schools, and said taxpayer dollars should remain in institutions that guarantee access to all children.

"Lawmakers will feel emboldened and empowered to divert our public tax dollars to more private schools," Munson said. "This is not the direction that Oklahomans want us to go with our education system and where they want the tax dollars going."

Lepak: "This Is a National Issue About Religious Freedom"

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Mark Lepak (R-Claremore) said the case is fundamentally about the First Amendment and ensuring religious groups are not excluded from the public charter school system solely on the basis of faith.

"The only reason they're being denied the opportunity to open a charter school is based on their religion," Lepak said. "They meet all other qualifications."

Lepak acknowledged the case's broad implications, noting that if St. Isidore succeeds, it could impact education policy in all 50 states.

"To me, it still comes down to that balance between the Establishment and Free Exercise [Clauses]," Lepak said.

What's Next?

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on whether St. Isiadore can operate as a publicly funded religious charter school is expected this summer. If approved, it would mark the first case of its kind in the nation, setting a major precedent in the intersection of public education, religious liberty, and the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court's ruling is expected this summer.

