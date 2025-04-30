WATCH: Isaiah Hartenstein – Round One Reflections

Isaiah Hartenstein looks back at round one and looks ahead to next opponent after Thunder practice.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: What stood out most about your team’s performance in Round One?

A: I think we did a good job staying aggressive, especially coming off a long break. We won in different ways and kept a zero-zero mentality throughout the series.

Q: What does "winning the days" between games look like for your team?

A: Staying locked in. Mark [Daigneault] does a great job keeping us focused while also giving us rest. It’s similar to our earlier “mini-camp” mentality.

Q: Are you anxious watching other playoff games during the break?

A: Not really. You have to focus on what you can control. For us, that’s practice right now.

Q: What’s your perspective on the Clippers vs. Nuggets series?

A: High-level basketball. Both teams are adjusting nightly. We’ll need to be ready for more in-series adjustments compared to Round One.

Q: How has (unspecified player) looked since returning from injury?

A: He’s been great—getting more comfortable in his role and contributing on both ends. We have a lot of confidence in him.

Q: Has the physicality of the playoffs felt different this year?

A: It depends on the series. Every matchup has a different feel, but intensity always goes up in the postseason.

Q: What have you noticed about playing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the playoffs?

A: Same as the regular season—he plays at an MVP level every night.

Q: Can the playoff physicality go too far?

A: Maybe, but it’s on the refs to set the line. We just try to match or set the tone physically.

Q: Mark Daigneault called you a "badass" culturally. What does that mean to you?

A: It means a lot. I respect him for how he prepares and coaches. He’s one of the best I’ve played for.

Q: Your rim protection stood out—instinct or technique?

A: A bit of both. Playoffs are more detailed. Chet and I have figured out when to rotate, and it’s helped us avoid breakdowns.