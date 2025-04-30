Former Oklahoma House Speaker defends religious charter school in wake of Supreme Court hearing

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall voiced strong support Wednesday for school choice and religious freedom outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

By: Alex Cameron, Graham Dowers

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall voiced strong support Wednesday for school choice and religious freedom outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Justices began hearing oral arguments in a case that could determine the fate of the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school.

At the heart of the case is St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, a proposed online charter school with a Catholic-based curriculum approved by Oklahoma's Charter School Board. Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit to block the school from receiving state funds, arguing that it would violate constitutional protections separating church and state.

Speaker McCall: Case Centers on Parental Rights

Speaking outside the Supreme Court before the hearing, McCall argued the case is about parental rights and educational freedom, not about endorsing any particular faith.

"Parents have the right and the freedom to choose the path for their children and their education. Not just within the public sector, but within the private sector and the religious sector also," McCall said. "And that's what's being attacked today."

McCall criticized the Oklahoma Supreme Court's ruling, expressing confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn it.

"Whose money is it? Is it the government's money or is the people's money?" McCall said. "In Oklahoma, we empower people to make that decision, not the state.

The former Speaker pointed to the recent passage of Oklahoma's school choice legislation, which provides families with tax credits and vouchers to attend private and religious schools.

"We've taken all of this, all of these fights, out of play. It's ultimately what the parents of the children decide what they want," McCall said. "It's not about bureaucratic arguments, it's not about legislative arguments. It's about the people and the freedoms that this country was founded on."

Critics, led by Attorney General Drummond, say the school would cross a constitutional line. McCall is running against the Attorney General in the governor's race for the 2026 election.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision by this summer. The outcome could reshape how states approach charter school funding and the role of religion in publicly funded education across the country.

