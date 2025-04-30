Floodwaters wash out rural roadways near Washington

Flooding in McClain County has caused a road washout near 250th Street and High Avenue, northwest of Washington, according to storm tracker Jeremy Carter.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Flooding in McClain County has caused a road washout near 250th Street and High Avenue, northwest of Washington, according to storm tracker Jeremy Carter.

Carter reported live on Tuesday morning as water continued to erode the roadway. While the water did not appear deep, Carter pointed out that a local resident said that the hole beneath the bridge is actually around 15 feet deep.

The metal and asphalt were being visibly affected by the current. Carter noted that the gradient where the road tapers off was completely washing out.

Local residents, including Travis Heidelberg of Newcastle, shared photos showing fish in roadways.

Drivers are advised to avoid flooded roads and report damage to local authorities.

Weather Coverage:

Rain continues into Wednesday

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network