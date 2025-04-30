Severe storm anxiety? Advice to calm kids’ fears

As Oklahoma children face the challenges of severe storms, wildfires, and flooding in 2025, mental health experts offer advice on managing storm-related anxiety and helping kids cope with fears of these natural disasters.

By: Lisa Monahan

When tornado sirens blare and floodwaters rise, it’s not just physical safety at risk – children's emotional well-being can be shaken, too.

Mental health experts offer important advice to help families manage that stress, warning that without the right support, storm-related anxiety can linger long after the skies clear.

"The thing that really helped me not have a complete doomsday approach was discussions with my parents," says McCall Booth, who feared storms as a child.

2025 has given Oklahoma families a lot to talk about — with more than 30 tornadoes reported so far, devastating wildfires in March, and flash flooding in April that claimed the lives of young people, including that of a sixth grader in Moore.

Expert Advice for Parents

Psychologist Rachel Barr explains that helping children starts with understanding what they already know about storms and then build on the conversation from there.

She encourages parents to practice “active hope,” a concept that starts with a deep breath and a calm mindset.

“This sounds really silly, but it really helps us slow down our heart rates,” Dr. Barr said. “Breathing regulates your entire system.”

Active Hope is different from being hopeful. It is a way of engaging in the world that shapes our choices and actions to support the future we desire. It also helps us overcome feelings of powerlessness or overwhelm, which can block us from taking action, according to Dr. Barr.

Kids who have witnessed destruction may have memories that fuel deeper fears, but psychologists believe turning fear into action will empower children to overcome feelings of powerlessness during a storm.

Start the Conversation Early

Dr. Barr says breaking down big fears into small, manageable tasks will help children feel more secure when the next storm rolls in.

“[Be] future-focused and thinking ‘what can we do rather than what we can’t do.”

Barr suggests ideas such as building an emergency plan with your children, volunteering after a natural disaster or even donating to a recovery fund could be a helpful part of the process.



