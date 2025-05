Rainfall across Oklahoma has increased the threat of flooding across much of the Oklahoma City metro. Be on the lookout for slick spots Wednesday morning.

By: Christian Hans

-

Heavy rains early Wednesday morning are affecting roadways across central Oklahoma.

SEE ALSO: Rain continues into Wednesday

In Moore, News 9 Reporter Alexis Young says drivers must remain cautious on roads in the Oklahoma City metro.

"You need to be careful," Young said. "Because of the fact that it is so dark outside, you can miss how deep these water pockets can get."