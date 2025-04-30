Do you recognize them? Edmond Police ask for public's help after car burglaries

Edmond Police are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest.

By: Summer Miller

The Edmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men concerning recent car burglaries.

Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department

The two men are persons of interest in a car burglary investigation, according to the department.

According to the department, they drive a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

If you know recognize either of these people, you're asked to call 405-359-4440.



