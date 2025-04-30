Do you recognize them? Edmond Police ask for public's help after car burglaries

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 5:55 am
The Edmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men concerning recent car burglaries.
Image Provided By: Edmond Police DepartmentImage Provided By: Edmond Police Department
The two men are persons of interest in a car burglary investigation, according to the department.
According to the department, they drive a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.
If you know recognize either of these people, you're asked to call 405-359-4440.
