Purcell High School athletic trainer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

A Purcell High School athletic trainer was arrested on charges of sexual battery after allegedly touching a student inappropriately during a consultation. Police urge additional victims to come forward.

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 4:45 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


A metro athletic trainer has been arrested for allegedly groping a Purcell High School student.

According to an arrest warrant, Timothy Arnold is accused of inappropriately touching a student and taking photos of them during a consultation. Arnold faces charges of sexual battery and clandestine manner with photographic or electronic equipment.

Purcell Police believe there could be other victims. If you or someone you know may have had inappropriate contact with Arnold, call police immediately.
