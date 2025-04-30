Purcell High School athletic trainer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 4:45 am
A metro athletic trainer has been arrested for allegedly groping a Purcell High School student.
According to an arrest warrant, Timothy Arnold is accused of inappropriately touching a student and taking photos of them during a consultation. Arnold faces charges of sexual battery and clandestine manner with photographic or electronic equipment.
Purcell Police believe there could be other victims. If you or someone you know may have had inappropriate contact with Arnold, call police immediately.
April 30th, 2025
May 2nd, 2025
May 3rd, 2025