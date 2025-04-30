Flooding threat continues overnight

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 4:07 am
Rain continues across the metro Tuesday night, bringing flooding to multiple areas.
The News 9 Weather Team is tracking storms as they move through the state.
3:50 a.m.
Storms continue moving eastward as we experience significant rain. Be on the lookout for flooding.
3:30 a.m.
Flooding risks rise as parts of Oklahoma receive additional rainfall.
2:50 a.m.
Storm threats begin to move across the Oklahoma City metro. Follow along for the latest updates.
2:05 a.m.
Flood Watches extend across much of central, northern and eastern Oklahoma.
1:16 a.m.
Additional severe thunderstorms are building southwest Oklahoma.
12:20 a.m.
Rain overnight could bring more flooding to the Metro.
10:50 p.m.
Jeromy Carter is in Purcell, where streets are flooding.
10:49 p.m.
OG&E closes I-35 northbound at I-44, due to flooding.
9:45 p.m.
OG&E reports 4,200 outages statewide.
9:20 p.m.
Jed Castles is in Northwest Oklahoma City, where heavy rain is starting to flood streets
8:57 p.m.
A tornado warning is issued for Comanche and Stephens County until 9:30 p.m.
8:50 p.m.
David Payne says the storms are heading towards Duncan
8:40 p.m.
Brandon Pennel is in southern Oklahoma, where there are multiple areas of spin.
8:37 p.m.
A Tornado Warning is issued for Jefferson and Stephens counties until 9 p.m.
7:50 p.m.
The tornado warning is extended until 8:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
A tornado warning is issued for Tillman County until 8 p.m.
