Flooding threat continues overnight

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 4:07 am

By: Destini Pittman


Rain continues across the metro Tuesday night, bringing flooding to multiple areas.

The News 9 Weather Team is tracking storms as they move through the state.

3:50 a.m.

Storms continue moving eastward as we experience significant rain. Be on the lookout for flooding.

3:30 a.m.

Flooding risks rise as parts of Oklahoma receive additional rainfall.

2:50 a.m.

Storm threats begin to move across the Oklahoma City metro. Follow along for the latest updates.

2:05 a.m.

Flood Watches extend across much of central, northern and eastern Oklahoma.

1:16 a.m.

Additional severe thunderstorms are building southwest Oklahoma.

12:20 a.m.

Rain overnight could bring more flooding to the Metro.

10:50 p.m.

Jeromy Carter is in Purcell, where streets are flooding.

10:49 p.m.

OG&E closes I-35 northbound at I-44, due to flooding.

9:45 p.m.

OG&E reports 4,200 outages statewide.

9:20 p.m.

Jed Castles is in Northwest Oklahoma City, where heavy rain is starting to flood streets

8:57 p.m.

A tornado warning is issued for Comanche and Stephens County until 9:30 p.m.

8:50 p.m.

David Payne says the storms are heading towards Duncan

8:40 p.m.

Brandon Pennel is in southern Oklahoma, where there are multiple areas of spin.

8:37 p.m.

A Tornado Warning is issued for Jefferson and Stephens counties until 9 p.m.

7:50 p.m.

The tornado warning is extended until 8:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

A tornado warning is issued for Tillman County until 8 p.m.

