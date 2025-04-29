Dancing through Parkinson’s: A community takes the stage

OKC Ballet's Parkinson's class prepares to take the stage at the Civic Center for the first time ever in the latest ballet performance.

By: Mike Glover

When the Oklahoma City Ballet introduced Parkinson's classes in 2017, it was part of their community outreach, but now the community will really be reached by this program.

“It’s good exercise and it’s good for your brain and it helps people with Parkinson's,” said Parkinson's class participant Gerald Butcher.

Whether sitting or standing, the Parkinson’s classes encourage movement at each participant’s comfort level

“There’s backed research that shows that dance actually helps slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease,” said Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, artistic director for the Oklahoma City Ballet.

“It keeps me moving. It fights the symptoms,” said Parkinson’s class participant Donald Coats.

The classes are every Monday and Wednesday and have always been just classes, but then Jolicoeur-Nye had the idea to incorporate the Parkinson’s classes into one of the company’s performances.

“I am choreographing a premiere to the music of the Flaming Lips,” said Jolicoeur-Nye.

The short performance incorporates three iconic ballets into one big performance, all done to the music of Oklahoma’s Grammy award-winning group.

“It’s such beautiful music you can’t help but want to dance to it,” said Coats.

“In the song do you realize, it talks about connection,” said Jolicoeur-Nye.

And connections are being made as the two generations prepare to take the stage at the Civic Center together for the first time ever.

“At first, I was reluctant, I thought I don’t want to do that, but then everybody else started doing it and I thought well I might as well join in too,” said Butcher.

But for Coats, it’s like getting back to the place where he started.

“I haven’t performed on the stage at the Civic Center Music Hall since 1952. I did a tap dance in Gene Stockwell’s recital down there,” said Coats.

The shows are set for Mother’s Day weekend.

The Parkinson’s classes are available at no cost to participants. To sign up for the classes and to get tickets for the performances, visit www.okcballet.org