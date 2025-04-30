Recordings reveal new details in 2023 Henryetta murder-suicide

Thursday marks two years since the Henryetta murder-suicide that left seven people dead. Jacob McFadden murdered his wife, Holly, his 3 step-children, Michael Mayo, Rylee Allen and Tiffany Guess, and two friends spending the night at the house, Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer. Ivy Webster’s family is now releasing an audio recording that reveals new details about the case.

By: Cameron Joiner

Thursday marks two years since the Henryetta murder-suicide that left seven people dead. Jesse McFadden murdered his wife, Holly, his 3 step-children, Michael Mayo, Rylee Allen and Tiffany Guess, and two friends spending the night at the house, Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer. Ivy Webster’s family is now releasing an audio recording that reveals new details about the case.

Details of the murders

Police discovered the seven bodies inside a house in Henryetta on May 1, 2023, shortly after Webster and Brewer were reported missing by their families.

McFadden was due in court on May 1 to face charges for a crime he committed in prison involving an underage girl. He was a known sex offender and had recently been released after serving 17 years on a first-degree rape charge.

The medical examiners' report revealed that the six victims died of gunshot wounds to the head, and McFadden died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Additionally, Ivy and Brittany had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

According to police, Ivy and Brittany’s bodies were found nearby on the property outside the house, while the rest were found inside.

During the investigation, Ivy’s family expressed concern over what they considered important evidence being left behind at the crime scene.

Where did the recording come from?

The hour 24 minute recording is of a conversation between OSBI Agent Kevin Lanham and Ivy’s parents, Ashleigh and Justin, and her grandmother, Shannon Boykin, in April of 2024. In the recording, Lanham lays out all the evidence the OSBI collected and the conclusions their investigation came to.

Boykin said she recorded the conversation because she wanted to be able to refer to it if she forgot any details.

News 9 obtained the recording and the official transcript from Boykin’s attorney, Cameron Spradling.

Timeline leading up to the murders

Below is a timeline of events leading up to the murder-suicide, according to OSBI Agent Lanham in the recorded briefing with the Webster family:

Tuesday, April 26th, 2023 – Jesse McFadden purchases cables and locks from Walmart.

“Those items were later found in the house of McFadden. Those locks and cables recovered were consistent with being used as restraints,” Lanham said in the recording.

Friday, April 28th, 2023 – A text message is sent from Holly McFadden's phone to Tiffany Guess and Rylee Allen saying Jesse would begin to teach them about sexual education and encouraged Tiffany to assist Rylee because she was ‘further along in this.’ Lanham said this, coupled with explicit videos of Jesse and Tiffany found on Jesse’s phone, led investigators to believe Tiffany was being groomed by Jesse.

“For that reason, I believe he’s been abusing Tiffany for a while and was getting ready to start with the other one,” Lanham said in the recording.

Saturday April 29th, 2023 –

Jesse researches handcuffs and sex shop locations, as well as googling “how to get drunk anally” 1:11 p.m.: Jesse, Ivy, Tiffany and Brittany go to Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa 2:25 p.m.: Jesse, Ivy, Tiffany and Brittany go to Main Event in Tulsa 5:26 p.m.: Jesse goes to Christie’s Toy Box in Muskogee. It’s unclear if anyone was with him Saturday evening: Brittany returns home to get a swimsuit, and Ivy sends a Snapchat with her face in it to her mom.

Sunday April 30th, 2023—

2:46 a.m.: Brittany's phone connects to the internet at Walmart. Investigators discovered McFadden had been communicating with a woman on a sugar daddy website and was planning to meet up with her.

“He thought that they were going to meet at the Walmart in Henryetta early that morning. She just, she didn’t show. But he was driving around with at least with Brittany Brewer’s phone,” Lanham said in the recording.

4:59 a.m.: McFadden returns home and Brittany’s phone stops communicating with cell towers 10:07 a.m.: Ivy’s mom receives a text from her phone saying the group was heading to McAlester and would be back around 5 p.m. 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.: McFadden and Tiffany meet with McFadden’s attorney in Adair County, meaning Tiffany was still alive Sunday afternoon. 5:11 p.m.: McFadden calls Ivy’s mother and stated everybody was still in McAlester

The bodies were discovered on the Henryetta property the next day, hours before McFadden was set to appear in court and shortly after Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Ivy and Brittany.

Why release the recording now?

Boykin said she wants to share these details in hopes of raising awareness for stricter laws against convicted sex offenders like McFadden.

“Until these laws are changed and it's a one-and-done situation, it's going to keep happening again,” Boykin said. “He should have never been released until he was tried and convicted on those charges, especially when he had had other charges of rape and child pornography while incarcerated.”

Upcoming 2-year anniversary

Boykin said the family still feels the pain of their loss every day.

“In my opinion, I don’t think that we’ve actually even started the grieving process. Just finding out in April of last year what had actually transpired,” she said.

Boykin says she wants Ivy to be remembered for the loving, caring person she was.

“Beautiful. She lit up a room. Anybody who's ever met her always spoke about how kind and loving she was,” Boykin said.

OSBI and the Okmulgee County District Attorney's response

The OSBI declined to comment on the release of the recording and said the investigation is ongoing.

District Attorney Carol Iski did not respond to a request for comment.