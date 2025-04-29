Rural Oklahoman parents raise concerns over HB1088’s impact on school choice

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 4:10 pm
House Bill 1088 is moving through the Oklahoma Legislature, and it’s raising concerns for families in rural school districts who fear it could limit their ability to choose the best high school for their children.
Here’s what you need to know:
“To me, it's just shifting the burden. It's not creating a solution," Jessica Johnson, a Banner parent, said.
Johnson's son currently attends Bethany High School, which is not adjacent to the Banner district.
“Jayden has found his home at Bethany... the teachers and other kids love him—he's really happy," Johnson said.
“The law has always protected us," said Dr. John Cox, President of Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools. "We just don’t want to do anything that might hurt our parents or their ability to choose the best school for their kids.”
Supporters of the bill—including Senator Kelly Hines—argue the bill closes a loophole:
"This bill closes a loophole in the current statute that allows a student to avoid the open transfer portal and avoid capacity limits to 'force' their transfer to a desired district, which could be two or more districts from their resident district, with no regard to capacity limits," according to Sen. Hines.
