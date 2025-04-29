The Oklahoma City Comets name Kyle Daugherty General Manager of the team.

The Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and their ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings, announced Tuesday Kyle Daugherty is the new general manager of the Comets.

Michael Byrnes, who has served as President and General Manager of the Comets since 2010, is now in a new role with The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber to help lead OKC’s efforts to stage canoe slalom and softball in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in OKC.

"After nearly 15 incredible years with the Oklahoma City Comets, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our fans for their enthusiastic support and to the City of Oklahoma City for their incredible partnership,” Byrnes said. “Working with our team members, operating our events and creating countless memories for our fans has been unbelievably rewarding. I am thrilled for Kyle to take on this role with the passion, commitment and vision that make him the ideal person to lead the Comets to even greater heights. I will always be a Comets fan and look forward to enjoying many more games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.”

Among Byrnes’ last major initiatives with the franchise was leading it through its rebranding this past offseason. The Comets drew rave reviews from fans and the community as they rolled out their new brand ahead of its debut this season, according to team officials.

Daugherty joined the club in 2010 as a Group Sales Coordinator and has served as Vice President, Ticket Sales for nearly 10 years, according to team officials. Under his guidance, the team saw consistent growth in attendance, record-breaking group sales, and the launch of innovative fan-first initiatives. His leadership helped shape the Comets’ reputation as one of the most fan-friendly experiences in Minor League Baseball.

“I am truly honored to take on the role of General Manager for the Oklahoma City Comets,” Daugherty said. “It’s a privilege to serve our dedicated fan base and the vibrant OKC community.”

The Comets begin a 12-game homestand tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark continuing through Sunday, May 11th. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas.