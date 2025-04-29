BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Choctaw High School choir teacher's arrest, accused of sexual relationship with student

A former Choctaw High School choir teacher confessed to a sexual relationship with a student, according to recently filed court documents.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A former Choctaw High School choir teacher confessed to a sexual relationship with a student, according to recently filed court documents. Police said 29-year-old Samuel Melton was arrested on Monday at his home in Moore on more than dozen charges of sexual abuse.

Court documents showed Choctaw-Nicoma Park school district administration issued a letter of reprimand in January for inappropriate conduct between Samuel Melton and the student. The criminal investigation started in early April when the victim came forward.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE:

Melton remained silent as he was taken into custody as seen on body camera footage provided by the Choctaw-Nicoma Park school district police. Melton was arrested the same day the Oklahoma County District Attorney filed 15 counts of rape, forcible oral sodomy, and sexual battery charges.

Court documents revealed the victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to police on April 7th. The victim said the sexual encounters happened in Melton's office before, during and after school hours.

The affidavit stated the year-long relationship began in March 2023 of the victim's Junior year through May 2024 of her Senior year. Police searched the victim's phone to confirm the relationship with Melton and the dates she reported. School staff also told police they suspected questionable conduct between Melton and the student.

Melton resigned as a teacher on April 9th when he was confronted by school district administrators during a meeting. Administrators said Melton provided a full confession to the sexual relationship and said it ended when his wife found out. The district issued a statement the day Melton resigned informing parents of the investigation.

Melton is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

The State Department of Education said it cannot comment on Melton's criminal investigation but confirmed there is an on-going investigation into his teaching certification.