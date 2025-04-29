Downtown Edmond Arts Festival Street Closures

Edmond Art Festival returns this weekend with street closures and complimentary shuttles from UCO. Plan your visit for memorable art and smooth transit.

By: Dani Ingram

-

Edmond's annual Downtown Art Festival kicks off Friday, and the City of Edmond announced there will be street closures.

The city says these streets will be closed from Thursday at 4 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

Image Provided By: City of Edmond

Citylink Edmond will provide free rides to guests. Guests can park in the University of Central Oklahoma campus parking lot, and a shuttle will take them to the festival. The buses run every 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The service will run from the parking lot to the CityLink Bus Stop, outside the Police Station. The festival is Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.