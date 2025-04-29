Downtown Edmond Arts Festival Street Closures

Edmond Art Festival returns this weekend with street closures and complimentary shuttles from UCO. Plan your visit for memorable art and smooth transit.

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 2:24 pm

By: Dani Ingram


Edmond -

Edmond's annual Downtown Art Festival kicks off Friday, and the City of Edmond announced there will be street closures.

The city says these streets will be closed from Thursday at 4 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

Downtown Edmond Road ClosuresImage Provided By: City of Edmond

Citylink Edmond will provide free rides to guests. Guests can park in the University of Central Oklahoma campus parking lot, and a shuttle will take them to the festival. The buses run every 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The service will run from the parking lot to the CityLink Bus Stop, outside the Police Station. The festival is Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 29th, 2025

May 2nd, 2025

April 30th, 2025

April 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

May 3rd, 2025