Clinical trial for mono vaccine underway in Oklahoma

A clinical trial is underway in Oklahoma, which is exploring a potential vaccine for mononucleosis.

By: Graham Dowers

Currently, there are no approved vaccines for mono. Dr. Anderson says there is no known cure for this infection, and says treatment is supportive and focused on managing symptoms like pain and fever while the virus runs its course.

However, Tekton Research is currently conducting a clinical trial for the mono vaccine. The study is open to participants aged 18 to 30 who have not had mono. Those who join may receive up to $4,000 over 18 months for their time and travel.

The trial is currently underway at Tekton's Moore, Edmond, and Yukon locations.

Anyone interested in joining can visit Tekton Research's official website or call (405) 281-3433.