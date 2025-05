Emergency crews shut down eastbound NW 150th Street between Portland and May Avenue on Wednesday following a fatal crash involving at least three cars.

By: Anna Denison

Emergency crews shut down eastbound NW 150th Street between Portland and May Avenue on Wednesday following a fatal crash involving at least three cars.

Police confirmed that one person died and two were injured as a result of the crash.

Police initially said a person was ejected from one of the vehicles, but later confirmed there were no ejections.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice.