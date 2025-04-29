Charges filed against ex-employee in fast food robbery

Armed with a knife, former employee Blake Nichols robs Taco Bueno near Northwest Expressway, leading to a violent confrontation. Nichols is now facing robbery, assault and battery, and maiming charges.

By: Taylor Jorgensen

The Oklahoma County District Attorney files three charges against a man, accused of robbing a metro fast food restaurant.

Oklahoma City police say a masked suspect approached an employee just outside the Taco Bueno near Northwest Expressway and Rockwell on April 18.

Reports show the suspect, later identified as Blake Nichols, forced that employee inside the store at knifepoint. Nichols then tried to zip-tie the store manager when the two got into a fight. This allowed the other employee to escape from the store and call 911.

During the fight, Nichols stabbed the victim, Tyler Cook, 11 times. Nichols then demanded Cook empty the safe and give him the deposit for the day.

In all, Nichols took nearly $1,500, then ran away from the store.

Officers rushed Cook to the hospital. They say he is stable, but reports show one of the cuts disfigured his face.

Cook was able to identify the suspect as a former employee. Officers then went to Nichols’ house to arrest him. Nichols ran away when he saw officers, but he was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Officers found the cash and pre-loaded zip ties on Nichols. Officers also found two knives in Nichols’ garage, one of which had blood on it.

Nichols was arrested on multiple complaints. He was officially charged with robbery, assault and battery and maiming yesterday.