Charges filed in NW OKC high-speed pursuit

Charges are filed after a high-speed chase through Oklahoma City ended with a tactical maneuver.

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 12:15 pm

By: Dylan Stieber


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Charges have been filed in a high-speed pursuit that ended in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Court documents state Midwest City police pulled over Antwon Gordon near Northeast 10th and Sooner on April 9th for not wearing a seat belt. Police said Gordon then sped off when asked to step out of his car so a K-9 could search it.

Police say speeds reached more than 100 miles an hour during the pursuit. It ended when an officer used a tactical maneuver in a neighborhood near Northwest 16th and Classen.

Midwest City police said officers then found cocaine in the car, which investigators believe Gordon intended to sell.

Gordon is charged with eluding police, possession of a controlled substance and failure to wear a seatbelt.

