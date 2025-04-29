How a Catholic charter school in Oklahoma landed before the U.S. Supreme Court

After the Oklahoma Charter School Board approved St. Isidore in 2023, the decision sparked a series of legal challenges, with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond arguing the approval violates constitutional principles, ultimately bringing the case to the Supreme Court for a final ruling.

By: Anna Denison

The legal battle over Oklahoma’s first taxpayer-funded religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville, has escalated from a state board decision to a pivotal case now set for the U.S. Supreme Court, raising critical questions about the separation of church and state. Here is what has led up to the case:

April 11, 2023

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes against the proposal for a publicly funded religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

Oklahoma School Board Votes Against Publicly Funded Religious Charter School

June 5, 2023

In a 3-2 decision, the Oklahoma Board reverses course and approves St. Isidore as the first religious charter school in the United States.

Oklahoma Board Approves 1st Religious Charter School In U.S. With 3-2 Vote

June 6, 2023

Legal challenges begin as the approval of St. Isidore garners pushback from advocacy groups and state officials.

Oklahoma’s Religious Charter School Approval Garnering Legal Pushback

October 2023

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond files a lawsuit against the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, arguing that St. Isidore’s approval violates both the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions. This sparks a political divide, with Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters supporting the school as a win for religious freedom, while Drummond warns of the precedent it could set.

Oklahoma Attorney General Says Approval Of Religious Charter School Goes Against State Constitution

Oklahoma Officials Clash over Publicly Funded Religious Charter School

June 5, 2024

A lawsuit against the public religious charter school continues, with one claim dismissed, but the main challenge moving forward.

Lawsuit Against Public Religious Charter School Continues With 1 Claim Dismissed

June 25, 2024

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that the approval of St. Isidore is unconstitutional, stating that a taxpayer-funded religious charter school violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause. The court orders the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to rescind its contract with St. Isidore.

'Unconstitutional:' Oklahoma Supreme Court's Ruling On St. Isidore

June 28, 2024

The Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks the opening of St. Isidore, causing the school to delay its launch.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks Opening of Religious Charter School, St. Isidore Delays Launch

August 12, 2024

Following the court’s ruling, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board unanimously canceled St. Isidore’s contract. However, the board includes a contingency: if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision, the contract will be automatically reinstated.

St. Isidore Charter School's Contract With The State Canceled

January 24, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to review the case, marking the first time the nation’s highest court will consider the constitutionality of a publicly funded religious charter school.

Supreme Court to review case for US’s first publicly funded religious charter school in Oklahoma

February 24, 2025

A date is set for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on April 30, 2025.

US Supreme Court sets date to hear case on St. Isidore; First publicly-funded religious charter school

March 31, 2025

Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond reiterates that the proposed state-funded Catholic school violates the U.S. Constitution. On the same day, Governor Stitt issued an executive order declaring Oklahoma "the nation’s strongest defender of religious liberty" and publicly supported St. Isidore and dozens of other backers.

Oklahoma's proposed state-funded Catholic school violates U.S. Constitution, says A.G. Drummond

Oklahoma religious charter school receives support from Gov. Stitt, dozens more

April 3, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court confirms it will weigh in on the Oklahoma religious charter school case.

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on Oklahoma religious charter school

April 7, 2025

Oklahoma faith leaders and parents urge the U.S. Supreme Court to block the establishment of the religious charter school. Plaintiffs argue the school’s approval violates constitutional protections of religious freedom and the separation of church and state.

Oklahoma faith leaders, parents Urge U.S. Supreme Court to block religious charter school

April 30, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case, which could determine the future of publicly funded religious charter schools in the United States.

June 2025

Justice opinions are expected to be handed down.