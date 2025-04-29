LeFlore County man sentenced to life in prison for involvement in drug trafficking ring

A LeFlore County man was sentenced to life in prison for leading a major drug trafficking ring in Oklahoma while incarcerated, with 12 others also receiving sentences.

By: Christian Hans

-

A LeFlore County man prosecutors say led a large-scale drug trafficking organization from behind prison walls was sentenced to life in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced.

Heath Lloyd Taylor, 46, was convicted of drug conspiracy after authorities discovered he directed the distribution of more than 25 kilograms of methamphetamine and 465 grams of fentanyl between August 2022 and November 2023 while serving time in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Taylor’s sentencing concludes a months-long investigation and prosecution that led to convictions of 12 additional co-conspirators on related drug charges.

Seven individuals were sentenced for drug conspiracy, with penalties ranging from two to ten years in prison:

Aaron Guy Key, 47, of Poteau, Oklahoma (240 months) Travis Austin Powers, 38, of Anderson, South Carolina (168 months) Mallory Nicole Laird, 37, of Poteau, Oklahoma (130 months) Terri Angela Stroud, 53, of Spiro, Oklahoma (70 months) Kandi Anne Hankins, 43, of Idabel, Oklahoma (57 months) Tracie Ann Sells, 55, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma (41 months) Jeremy Paul Newman, 47, of Poteau, Oklahoma (24 months)

Meanwhile, five others received sentences for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances:

Taylor Dain Parnell Caldwell, 35, of Poteau, Oklahoma (151 months) Cody Wade Reece, 34, of Poteau, Oklahoma (151 months) Heather Leigh Brown, 35, of McAlester, Oklahoma (87 months) Whitney Marie Granite, 37, of Spiro, Oklahoma (58 months) Randi Shawn Gann, 35, of Heavener, Oklahoma (57 months)

Investigators say the organization operated from multiple stash houses across eastern Oklahoma, which were used to store narcotics, firearms, proceeds from the operation and trafficking-related assets.

The investigation was a joint effort led by the Drug Enforcement Agency in collaboration with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, ATF, IRS Criminal Investigation and other federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies.

“There should never be any doubt that there are countless victims of drug trafficking, and the violence associated with it,” said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez. “Taylor and his associates took advantage of individuals and showed no concern for those who stood in their path of destruction. Sentences of this nature are a win for our victims and a warning to drug traffickers.”