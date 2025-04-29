Oklahoma City Police hosting autism awareness safety event

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting an autism safety awareness event for families.

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 10:47 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting an event Tuesday for people with autism, intellectual disabilities, and their families.

The free event is Tuesday, April 29th, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dale Rogers Training Center, 201 N. Utah Ave.

“This event is important because it gives people with autism and police officers the chance to practice their interactions with each other,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Michelle Henderson. "If someone with an intellectual disability ever needs to interact with police, they’ll be more comfortable and confident thanks to events like this.”

Participants can also learn about local autism resources and the IDD Safe program, an initiative to protect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
