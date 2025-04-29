AG Drummond stands firm against taxpayer-funded religious school ahead of Supreme Court case

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to block a taxpayer-funded Catholic charter school, arguing it violates state laws requiring public schools to remain free from religious influence.

By: Anna Denison

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case that could determine whether a religious school in Oklahoma can receive taxpayer funding, a decision with potentially far-reaching implications for the separation of church and state in public education.

The case centers around Saint Isidore of Seville Catholic Charter School, which was approved by the Oklahoma Charter School Board in 2023. If allowed to operate with state funding, it would be the first publicly funded religious charter school in the nation.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who opposes the charter school’s approval, says the case isn’t about politics but about upholding state law.

“This is not a political issue for me,” Drummond told News 9 Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. “I took an oath of office when I was sworn in as attorney general to enforce the laws of Oklahoma, and this could not be clearer: Our Constitution and our statutes say public schools shall be open and free to all and free from sectarian influence.”

“That’s what we have. That’s what I’m defending,” Drummond added. “If the Supreme Court says otherwise, then I’ll salute smartly, and we will embrace all religions as they apply for application in Oklahoma.”

The case has drawn national attention as religious and civil liberties groups, along with education advocates, watch closely for a decision that could pave the way for more religious institutions to seek public funding through charter school systems.

Previous Coverage:

Supreme Court to review case for US’s first publicly funded religious charter school in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Attorney General Says Approval Of Religious Charter School Goes Against State Constitution

Oklahoma's proposed state-funded Catholic school violates U.S. Constitution, says A.G. Drummond